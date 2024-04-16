Nhyiraba Kojo clarifies 'fraudster' label on him

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Nhyiraba Kojo has shed light on why certain members of the public have labeled him as a 'fraudster,' attributing the misconception to his unique strategy of engaging with fans during performances.



In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, Nhyiraba Kojo explained that early in his career, he adopted a tactic of sharing a portion of his earnings from events with fans in attendance. This approach aimed to cultivate strong support and enthusiasm among his audience.



"When I started gaining traction, I decided to split my performance fee into two and share one part with the fans to encourage them to attend my events. Every show I perform, the crowd is massive because they know I will distribute money to them, which I do," Nhyiraba Kojo recounted.



However, as his popularity grew, suspicions arose regarding the source of his income, leading some individuals to label him a 'fraudster.' Nhyiraba acknowledged that negative news tends to spread widely, with bloggers amplifying these misconceptions.



"People began questioning my source of income and the 'fraudster' tag emerged. Unfortunately, bad news tends to gain more popularity, and bloggers seize upon it," he explained to host MzGee.



Despite these allegations, Nhyiraba Kojo remains unfazed, emphasizing that his wealth is a product of divine blessings. He expressed confidence in the integrity of his actions and affirmed his belief that truth prevails in the face of baseless accusations.



"God knows the truth and blesses individuals with wealth. As long as the allegations are unfounded, they do not bother me at all," Nhyiraba Kojo asserted, highlighting his reliance on faith and resilience amid public scrutiny.