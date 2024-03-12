You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 12Article 1922696

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nhyiraba Kojo reveals regular theft at NK City nightclub

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nhyiraba kojo Nhyiraba kojo

Ghanaian entrepreneur and musician, Nhyiraba Kojo, also known as Rashid Joseph, has candidly disclosed the prevalence of theft within his nightclub establishment, NK City.

Despite acknowledging the challenges posed by his workers' dishonesty, Nhyiraba Kojo expressed his commitment to sustaining his business and providing employment opportunities.

"It’s crazy but you have to be strong. I mean, it’s everywhere because even someone who has established a small business in a container will tell you it’s not been easy," stated Nhyiraba Kojo, reflecting on the difficulties faced by business owners.

In an interview with Amansan Krakye, he elaborated, "Sometimes when you love doing something so much or you’re passionate about something, you feel like doing it even when your workers are stealing from you."

Nhyiraba Kojo further revealed the extent of the issue, stating, "My workers do steal from me a lot, and it’s like even when they are stealing, then you continue to invest in the business so I feel honored to be a hustler who has established a business to employ others."

Despite the challenges posed by theft, Nhyiraba Kojo remains resolute in his dedication to his business endeavors, emphasizing the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen pledges to transform Volta Region into West Africa's skills hub

Sportsleading sports icon

Evans Yeboah addressing the media

African Games 2023: Ghana Badminton president clarifies reason for transporting athletes in pick up

Businessleading business icon

Bank of Ghana

BoG predicts decline in inflation to 13-17% range by end of 2024, aims for 6-10% by 2025

Africaleading africa news icon

A boy holds a sign to protest against the kidnapping of nearly 300 schoolchildren this week

Nigeria abduction: Fifteen more students kidnapped as army search continues

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Supporters of the Black Stars

Elevating Ghanaian Football: A comprehensive strategy for success