Nicholas Omane Acheampong alleges foreign involvement in galamsey, blames NDC

Gospel musician Nicholas Omane Acheampong has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana by bringing in foreigners to tarnish the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) reputation.

He claims this strategy aims to damage water bodies and influence voter perception.

This controversy intensifies calls from various groups for a ban on all small-scale mining and stronger regulatory measures to combat galamsey.

