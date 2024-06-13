Nick Cannon insures testicles for US$10 million after fathering 12 kids

Television of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: Asaase news

Nick Cannon, American TV host and father of 12, has taken out a $10 million insurance policy on his testicles to secure his family’s future.



Partnering with Dr. Squatch, a men’s personal care company, Cannon used their Ball Valuation Tool to assess the value of his assets based on size and other factors.



The insurance, secured through Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, aims to protect what he calls his "super sperm."



Cannon humorously dismissed critics and emphasized his commitment to expanding his family, thanking Dr. Squatch for acknowledging his "most valuable balls."



He recently celebrated Easter by dressing as a bunny for charity.