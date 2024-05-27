You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 27Article 1942841

Source: CNN

Nicki Minaj apologizes to fans for postponing concert after arrest in the Netherlands

Nicki Minaj apologized to fans in Manchester after her UK show was postponed due to a run-in with Dutch authorities who alleged she was carrying drugs.

She engaged with fans outside her hotel but couldn't proceed with the concert.

In a video, she's seen discussing the incident with police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Authorities arrested her but later released her with a fine.

Organizers expressed disappointment over the cancellation.

Minaj, on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, is continuing performances.

Another concert is scheduled in Manchester for May 30.

CNN reached out for Minaj's comment.

