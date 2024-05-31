Nicki Minaj blasts 'disgusting treatment' following arrest in Amsterdam

Entertainment of Friday, 31 May 2024

Source: Skynews

Nicki Minaj addressed her recent arrest in the Netherlands, alleging racial bias in treatment.



Speaking on Stationhead, she recounted feeling targeted due to her race and expressed frustration at missing her Manchester gig.



Minaj claimed drugs found weren't hers, live-streaming her arrest and spending six hours in custody before flying to the UK.



Dutch police confirmed her arrest for attempting to transport "soft drugs," releasing her after paying a fine.



Minaj criticized the treatment, feeling dehumanized by officials.



Despite the incident, she aims to focus on her tour, prioritizing her fans.



Authorities stated her arrest followed standard procedure.



Minaj plans to continue her Pink Friday 2 Tour, including rescheduled gigs in Manchester.