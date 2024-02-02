Nigerian actress sentenced for tampering with naira notes

Entertainment of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, a prominent figure in Nigeria's Nollywood industry, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for tampering with newly issued naira notes.



The incident, which occurred last year, involved Omoseyin being filmed spraying and stepping on the redesigned currency at a party in Lagos.



Arrested in February last year after the video surfaced online, Omoseyin initially pleaded not guilty but later changed her plea to guilty, according to authorities. The video depicted her flaunting wads of the newly issued currency while dancing at a friend's wedding in Lekki, Lagos.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria's anti-fraud agency, stated that Omoseyin was filmed with 100,000 naira worth of notes during the event. In her statement to the commission, she claimed to have received the new naira notes from fans at the party, denying knowledge of the individuals who gave her the money.



During her court appearance, Omoseyin, also known as Simi Gold, pleaded for leniency through her lawyer, citing her status as a first-time offender and a mother of one. She requested a non-custodial sentence, which the EFCC relayed to the court.



In response, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke sentenced Omoseyin to six months imprisonment with an option to pay a $250 fine. It remains uncertain whether she will appeal against the ruling.



The incident transpired amid a severe scarcity of naira cash following the controversial withdrawal of old 200, 500, and 1,000 notes from circulation. Last November, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced that the old banknotes would remain legal tender, resolving months of uncertainty surrounding the issue.



Below is a statement from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC):



