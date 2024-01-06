Nigerian art student breaks world record with 100-hour painting marathon

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Chancellor Ahaghotu, a Nigerian art student at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, has made history by shattering the record for the longest painting marathon.



He painted for an astonishing 100 hours in a row, almost doubling the previous record of 60 hours set by Roland Palmaerts in 2013.



Chancellor said he wanted to break the record to pursue his dream of becoming a recognized artist in the US and the world.



He had to follow the rules of the marathon, which required him to paint recognizable images and not abstract ones.



"Coming to the US, I dreamt of pursuing my art and building recognition," Chancellor shared before his attempt.



"Breaking this record would truly amplify my voice as an artist, both here at SCAD and on a global stage," he added.



During the four-day marathon, Chancellor produced 106 paintings of various subjects, such as celebrities, food, nature, animals, and more.



He marked his 60th hour, when he broke the old record, with a painting of a broken record player.

He said his paintings reflected his moods and emotions throughout the marathon.



"For me, the beauty of these creations lies in how they mirror the different moods and emotions I was experiencing throughout the marathon," Chancellor explains.



Chancellor was allowed to take five-minute breaks for every hour of painting, which he could use for bathroom breaks, meals, or naps. These were the only times he could rest during his artistic journey.



He faced fatigue around the 88th hour, but he did not give up on his goal of reaching 100 hours.



He finished his planned 100 paintings before the 100th hour, and then painted some still lifes and a final self-portrait showing his tiredness.



Chancellor felt joy and triumph when he completed the 100 hours.



He said it was a new and proud experience for him, and that it represented personal growth, artistic ambition, and honor for his school and country.



"Completing the 100 hours brought immense joy and a sense of triumph. It was a completely new experience, and I'm incredibly proud of myself for pushing through. This achievement signifies personal growth, fuels my artistic aspirations, and brings honor to both my school and my country," he said.



