Nigerian competes with Ghana's Asantewaa for Guiness World Record sing-a-thon

Entertainment of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A Nigerian is in the middle of an attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing period for an individual.



The TikToker Jazmine Sing aims to sing for 120-hours. Starting on a rather quiet note, she announced her GWR attempt on TikTok in October.



On Instagram (IG), 5 hours ago, Jazmine (jazminesing_) announced she had clocked "60 hours and counting".



Meanwhile, in Ghana, media personality and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is also eyeing the same accolade.



Whereas Jazmine began her attempt on December 18, aiming to end on December 22, 2023, Asantewaa begins her attempt on December 24, hoping to end on December 27.



Currently, India's Sunil Waghmare holds the GWR sing-a-thon title for singing for 105 hours in 2012.



