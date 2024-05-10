Nigerian man endures 23 hours alive in coffin in a burial challenge

Entertainment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Nigerian citizen, Young C, embarked on a daring challenge, spending 23 hours buried alive in a coffin.



Keeping his followers updated via Instagram and TikTok, Young C reassured them of his safety, despite facing a shortage of water.



In a video message, he affirmed his well-being while addressing concerns about his condition and potential risks.



According to a report by Nigeria's Vanguard, Young C initiated the challenge with the goal of enduring 24 hours in the coffin, accompanied by plans to livestream the experience.



Sharing footage from inside the coffin, Young C showcased his perseverance, highlighting operational camera and light systems as he remained steadfast in completing the challenge.



This challenge echoes a past feat by American YouTuber Mr Beast, who spent 50 hours buried alive to spotlight deforestation issues.



While cautioning against the dangers, Mr Beast recently surpassed his own record by enduring 7 days in a coffin, emphasizing the physical and mental toll such stunts entail.