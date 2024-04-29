Nigerian musician demands royalties from Sarkodie

Entertainment of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aggrieved Nigerian musician, Inkboy, took to social media to call out Sarkodie for withholding royalties from their collaboration on the hit single ‘One Million Cedis’.



The duo's collaboration featured on Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’ album, but despite their joint effort, Inkboy claims he hasn't received his share of royalties even a year after the song's release.



Expressing disappointment, Inkboy addressed Sarkodie directly, urging him to fulfill his obligation and pay what is due.



Inkboy's frustration with the situation led him to publicly address Sarkodie, stating that he had exhausted other avenues of communication.



Despite his attempts to resolve the matter privately, Inkboy feels compelled to seek resolution publicly, facing backlash from Sarkodie’s fanbase in the process.



Questioning the delay, Inkboy highlighted the irony of his song's title, 'One Million Cedis', juxtaposed with the absence of payment, emphasizing his determination not to let the issue go unresolved.





King @sarkodie what you are doing is not good at all. I place high regard on your name but it’s seem you prefer me calling you out and people saying I’m ungrateful. Pls give me my royalties for one million cedi it’s long overdue Haba you be legend o nawa — INK BOY???? (@inkboyofficial) April 27, 2024