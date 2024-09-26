Nigerian singer Qing Madi to perform at CANEX WKND 2024 opening ceremony

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Nigerian singer and songwriter Qing Madi will perform at the CANEX WKND 2024 Opening Ceremony on October 16 in Algiers, Algeria.



Her performance will showcase the diverse rhythms and influences of African music.



Known for her soulful voice and genre-bending sound, Qing Madi embodies the spirit of creative fusion that CANEX WKND celebrates. Her music blends African styles



Read full articlewith global influences, reflecting the event's theme: ‘One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World’.



CANEX WKND 2024, taking place from October 16-19, is a celebration of African creativity and innovation.



The opening day will feature live performances by Qing Madi, L'Opera d'Alger, Ofentse Pitse and Orchestra, Ghetto Kids, Sofiya Nzau, Qabaniso Molewezi, Xenson, Samira Brahmia, and Djamal Laroussi.



The event offers a diverse range of activities, including masterclasses on innovative financing, sports entrepreneurship, culinary innovation, and visual arts.



The CANEX Music Factory, hosted by legendary South African producer Oskido, will provide a platform for singers, beatmakers, and musicians to record songs and potentially be part of the next CANEX Music Factory release.



The Exhibition & Market and Fashion Show will showcase the latest trends in African design and fashion, while the Gastronomy section will delight food lovers with delicious African cuisine.



The CANEX Book Factory Prize and CANEX Shorts Awards will honor literary excellence and young filmmakers.



Additionally, the event will feature The MANSA Digital Initiative, Nigerian International Film Summit, Beyond the Scoreboard, Gastronomy Masterclasses and the Zuma Film Festival Presentation by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) among other carefully outlined action activities.



Registration for CANEX WKND 2024 is free on https://wknd.canex.africa/newfront but pre-registration is essential to secure participation.



International delegates must register by September 30th for visa facilitation.



According to the organisers, "This year's event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of African creativity, featuring a stellar lineup of artists, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities."



"Don't miss this incredible opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from industry experts, and be part of Africa's most exciting creative gathering," the organizers concluded.



Register now at https://wknd.canex.africa/newfront before the Monday, September 30th deadline to secure participation.