Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: StarrFm

Ololade Ayelabola, a student at the University of Lagos, set a new Guinness World Record by walking 130.62km, surpassing the previous record of 114.4km.



She completed 2,058 laps at UNILAG's sports center, aiming to highlight Nigeria's fashion industry and challenge stereotypes in modeling.



Her achievement is pending GWR confirmation.