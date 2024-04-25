Nigerian woman sets Guinness World Record for longest interviewing marathon

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Clara Chizoba Kronborg, a Nigerian social media entrepreneur, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest interviewing marathon, achieving an impressive feat of 55 hours and 24 seconds.



This achievement surpasses the previous record held by Rob Oliver from the USA in 2022.



Clara, host of a popular YouTube talk show, engaged in conversations with 90 individuals from diverse backgrounds, including politicians, business owners, content creators, actors, and real estate agents.



The discussions focused on their paths to success, sharing inspiring narratives and building global connections.



Originally from Onitsha, Nigeria, Clara's fascination with success fueled her determination to attempt this record-breaking feat.



Her goal was to unite diverse voices, share inspirational stories, and foster meaningful global connections.



The marathon took place on a docked yacht in Marbella, Spain, where Clara currently resides.



Despite facing challenges like a rainstorm and physical discomfort, including a hoarse voice and menstrual cramps, Clara persevered. She managed her large water intake by wearing adult diapers to maintain her voice during the marathon.



With only five minutes of rest time per hour for essentials like napping and bathroom breaks, Clara pushed through neck and back aches, finding renewed energy with each new guest’s story.



Her team provided massages during breaks to alleviate discomfort.



Reflecting on her accomplishment, Clara expressed, “It feels surreal to hold this world record. Despite the physical, mental, and emotional challenges, this achievement is dedicated to all dreamers who persist against adversity. I am immensely proud to have touched and changed lives through this endeavor.”