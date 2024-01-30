Nikki Samonas denies on-set romance with Jim Iyke

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, has refuted claims of any romantic involvement with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke during the filming of their controversial movie "My First Wife".



The steamy scenes between Nikki Samonas and Jim Iyke in the movie left fans in awe, with their passionate gestures sparking rumors of an on-set romance.



However, in an exclusive interview with Okyeame Quophi, Samonas firmly denied the speculations, asserting the professional nature of their working relationship.



Contrary to rumors suggesting the camera crew had to give them privacy during filming, Samonas clarified that such claims were unfounded. She emphasized that their interactions on set were strictly professional, urging fans and the media to discern between fiction and reality.



Samonas, renowned for her roles in Ghanaian and Nigerian films, emphasized that the chemistry portrayed on screen was part of their craft as actors and not indicative of any off-screen romance with Jim Iyke.