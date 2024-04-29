‘No VIP treatment for Bobrisky in prison, he wears male prison uniforms’ – Correctional Service

Television of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: mynigeria.com

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Lagos State has dismissed rumors suggesting that the well-known social media figure, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, resides in a VIP apartment within the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.



Online reports alleged that Bobrisky, who is currently serving a six-month prison term for abusing naira notes, has been enjoying special privileges in a newly constructed VIP apartment within the facility.



However, the NCoS in its latest press statement signed by spokesperson Rotimi Oladokun, has refuted such claims.



The statement explicitly denied the existence of en-suite cells or one-bedroom flats at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.



It clarified that Bobrisky, just like other convicted inmates, is housed in a shared cell within the facility.



The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service Lagos State Command has been drawn to some mischievous and misleading online publications.



“Without prejudice to NCoS right to seek legal redress for the libelous publication, outlined are clarifications on the said issues.



“The convicted inmate, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju a.k.a. Bobrisky is currently serving a six-month jail term for abuse and mutilation of the naira note within the custody of the custodial center in the state.



“The Convict is entitled to the reformative and rehabilitative platforms, either educational and/or vocational training as provided to all inmates in custody.



“Idris has been allocated a shared cell with other convicted inmates. There are no en-suite or ‘one-bedroom flat’ style cells in our Custodial Centre as the cell blocks infrastructure is built as shared buildings to accommodate multiple inmates.



“Idris is being treated just as every other inmate without any special amenities or privilege accorded. All inmates are entitled to family and legal visits. These visits are monitored and regulated by NCoS.”