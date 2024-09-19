You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 09 19Article 1983236

Source: BBC

No holds barred in new film on Prince Andrew scandal

This version delves deeper into his personal failings and family dynamics

Michael Sheen's portrayal of Prince Andrew in Amazon's *A Very Royal Scandal* is a raw depiction of the prince's fall from grace.

Sheen uses a 1981 photo of Andrew as a hero with a rose between his teeth as inspiration for a volatile and emotionally complex performance.

The film presents a gritty and dramatic account of Andrew's controversial 2019 Newsnight interview and his subsequent struggles, highlighting his arrogance and disconnection.

Unlike Netflix’s *Scoop*, this version delves deeper into his personal failings and family dynamics, offering a critical look at royal life.

