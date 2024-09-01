No law in Ghana bans marrying more than one person - Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian counselor George Lutterodt has stirred debate by claiming that no law in Ghana explicitly bans marrying more than one person.



Speaking on UTV on August 31, 2024, Lutterodt explained that while cultural and religious factors play a role, the law does not prohibit polygamy.



He advised those interested in having multiple spouses to avoid civil marriages and opt for customary ones, which allow for multiple partners.



Lutterodt also argued that it is wrong for women to depend on men, except within marriage, where wives have the right to rely on their husbands.