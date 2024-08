Television of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: Tigpost

Deputy Minister Mark Okraku-Mantey praised Ghanaian playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte for his support during Okraku-Mantey's 2021 vetting process.



Despite political risks, Whyte attended, highlighting the impact of his presence on the vetting's atmosphere.



Okraku-Mantey lauded Whyte’s contributions to Ghanaian theatre and personal loyalty.