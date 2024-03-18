Nothing about life is interesting without internet - Mr Logic

Entertainment of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In addition to grappling with economic and electricity challenges, Ghanaians and residents of some West African countries are contending with unstable internet connections, exacerbating their difficulties.



In recent days, several West African nations, including Ghana, have been experiencing disruptions in internet access due to problems with undersea cables serving the region, as explained by various network providers.



This disruption has led to frustration among social media users, who have taken to sharing their grievances about how the situation is hampering their daily activities.



During the March 17 episode of UTV’s United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee, the topic of unstable internet connection was discussed, drawing concern from entertainment pundit Mr. Logic.



Mr. Logic emphasized the indispensability of the internet in modern life, stating, "The situation shows how important data and technology have become part of us. It is so strange that you can’t do anything... Without the internet, there’s no life."



He highlighted the widespread reliance on the internet for daily operations, noting the impact on businesses and personal communication. Reflecting on the implications of a prolonged internet shutdown, he urged people to recognize the significance of the digital realm in their lives.



Providing an update on the situation, the National Communication Authority (NCA) shared on March 16 that resolving the internet challenge could take a minimum of five weeks.



