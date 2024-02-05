Nothing moves me about Guinness World Records – Lyrical Joe

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Lyrical Joe has voiced his concerns regarding the financial rewards associated with Guinness World Records.



In an interview on Class FM, part of the promotional activities for his new song, "Enter," the artist shared his dissatisfaction with receiving only a citation for breaking a world record.



The artist's attention to the Guinness World Records was sparked by the achievements of individuals like Nana Afua Asantewaa, who attempted the record for the longest singing performance, and Failatu Abdul Razak, who attempted a Cook-a-thon.



Despite acknowledging the possibility of pursuing a Guinness World Record in the future, Lyrical Joe expressed a lack of enthusiasm, stating, "I am not gingered about it because they don’t give anything. But, it wouldn’t have been bad at all."



Lyrical Joe, known for his tongue-twisting rap style, also discussed his collaboration with Kuami Eugene on the song "Enter." He revealed that the collaboration was initially intended as a remix but evolved into a new song with a fresh vibe.



Having emerged as one of Ghana's prominent rappers, Lyrical Joe grew up listening to influential figures like Lil Wayne, Eminem, Nas, and Jay Z. He, however, assured fans of diverse deliveries this year, promising more hit singles, and collaborations.