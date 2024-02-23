Nothing will make me divorce my husband – Florence Obinim boldly states

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gospel singer, Florence Obinim, has declared that she will never leave her husband Bishop Daniel Obinim.



In a public affirmation of her dedication during a church service, Florence expressed unwavering loyalty to their marital bond despite the challenges and controversies surrounding the pastor and their relationship.



"I started life with my husband, Bishop Obinim, when he had nothing," Florence revealed. She also asserted her readiness to confront anyone who attempts to disrupt her marriage.



Recently, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the Founder and Leader of International Godsway Church, disclosed his distress over losing numerous members following his altercation with politician Kennedy Agyapong.



In a self-recorded video, Bishop Obinim lamented the financial setback resulting from his conflict with Kennedy Agyapong, stating that his church attendance had dwindled significantly.



Recall that a few years ago, Kennedy Agyapong caused the arrest of Bishop Obinim on charges of false news publication and document forgery, under sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



After maintaining silence for four years, Obinim decided to address the issue, admitting that he disregarded divine guidance to resolve the conflict peacefully, believing himself spiritually superior to the Assin Central MP. Despite his loss against Kennedy Agyapong, Florence Obinim remains steadfast in her commitment to stand by her husband through adversity.