Now I can go to Tamale to eat Faila’s Food – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has disclosed that he would visit Tamale to support chef Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak as she embarks on a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale stated “Now I can go to tamale to eat Faila’s food some, Who wanna go with me ? Tamale my home”.



Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, is embarking on a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual from January 1, 2024, to January 5, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the Northern region.



Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, has however broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon set by the Irish chef, Alan Fisher with a time of 119 hours 57 minutes.



The Ugandan chef has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon with a cooking time of 144 hours and 20 minutes.