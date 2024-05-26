You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 05 26Article 1942592

Source: Classfmonline

Nude photo with my son still haunts me; my only regret in life – Akuapem Poloo

Actress Akuapem Poloo expressed her only life regret during an interview, referring to a controversial photo with her son.

She fears its impact on him as he grows up. Despite her remorse, she noted the photo no longer appears online, but its memory troubles her.

In July 2020, she posted the photo for her son's seventh birthday, leading to public backlash and her subsequent legal troubles.

After pleading guilty to charges related to publishing obscene material and domestic violence, she faced imprisonment but was later released on bail and received a non-custodial sentence with a fine.

