Numerous death treats has stopped me from reading messages on social media - Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Wendy Shay has disclosed the trials she faced upon entering the music industry, citing death threats and missed opportunities due to online backlash.



Speaking on Hitz FM on March 11, 2024, Wendy Shay recounted the barrage of criticism and negativity she encountered, often from anonymous accounts specifically created to target her.



She lamented the inability to trace or confront those responsible for the harassment.



"I faced a lot of backlash when I started music. I had death threats and all of that on social media when I came into the industry. You can’t even find them. We traced some of the accounts and realized that most of them were accounts that were created just to bully me," Wendy Shay shared.



The relentless onslaught prompted Wendy Shay to cease engaging with messages on social media altogether, inadvertently causing her to overlook an opportunity from music producer Trilla who sought to collaborate with her.



Reflecting on the missed chance, Wendy Shay expressed, "I got a message from Trilla, and at that time it was new, and they wanted to put me on, but I missed it. That’s why we decided that I’m going to have my team members also have logins into my account."



Despite the adversity, Wendy Shay remains undeterred, emphasizing her unwavering commitment to her craft and her loyal fanbase. She expressed gratitude for the support she continues to receive and teased forthcoming projects that promise to captivate her audience.