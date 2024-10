Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Since his debut at 7, he has won over 20 awards and collaborated with Shatta Wale.

Ghanaian music prodigy Kallai Nana Qwaachi, known as Fotocopy, celebrated his 11th birthday with a star-studded gospel concert.



Gospel stars like Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy praised his performance, showering him with cash.