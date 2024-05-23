Obour’s ‘Konkontibaa’ song should be banned – Gender activist

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian gender activist Abena Benewaa Fosu is calling for the banning of Bice Osei Kuffuor's song "Konkontibaa" due to its potentially harmful lyrics, which she believes promote inappropriate feelings towards children.



Fosu warns against normalizing such behavior, stressing the influence of media messages on societal norms.



She points out a specific line in the song that she sees as condoning adults grooming young girls.



Despite controversy over its lyrics, "Konkontibaa" garnered awards and boosted Obour's career in Ghana's hiplife music scene after its release in 2004.



Fosu's advocacy seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of normalizing content that may endorse or trivialize paedophilia.