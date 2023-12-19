Obour to contest Asante Akyem South seat again, vows to 'break the 8'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Managing Director of Ghana Post, Mr. Bice Obour Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, has announced his intention to run for the Asante Akyem South parliamentary seat for the second time on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Obour, who lost the NPP primary in 2020 by 58 votes to the incumbent MP, Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, said he is ready to challenge him again and wrestle the seat from him.



He told journalists in Kumasi that he is committed to the NPP's agenda of 'breaking the 8', which means winning a third consecutive term in power in 2024.



The former GHAMRO boss said he is determined to contribute to the party's success and increase its votes in the constituency, which he claimed has been underperforming compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I am committed to ‘breaking the 8’ and determined to contribute to its success. It is unacceptable for the NDC to perform better than us in our stronghold at Asante Akyem South,” he said.



Obour said his candidacy will focus on creativity and hard work, especially in creating job opportunities for the youth in the constituency.



He said he plans to provide skills training and lobby for developmental projects using his extensive networks.



He also highlighted the untapped potential of the constituency, which is home to high-profile personalities and talented individuals, and promised to leverage this potential for the overall development of the area and work closely with chiefs and opinion leaders to bring progress.



Obour said he is confident that the delegates will support him this time, as he has remained loyal and supportive to the party and the constituency even after losing the previous primary.



“When I lost in the last primaries, I did not abandon ship but worked tirelessly with the MP and Constituency executive to canvass for votes. I have also consistently provided support for the local party in its activities and the constituents,’’ he said.





He appealed to the delegates to vote massively for him to lead the constituency into the 2024 battle, which he said the NPP would surely win.



He emphasized the importance of selecting the right candidates who can increase votes both in the parliamentary and presidential elections.



“I am totally committed to working very hard to make it happen. It will be a great history to be a part of, and I am leaving no stone unturned to help achieve that,” he said.



He said he will pick the nomination forms when the party opens nominations on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.



The NPP has announced that it will hold its internal election to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies where it has sitting MPs on Saturday, January 27, 2024. The nominations will close on Monday, December 25, 2023.







ID/NOQ



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.