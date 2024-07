Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: StarrFm

Gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy praised Joe Mettle after his successful "Praise Reloaded" concert at Accra Sports Stadium.



She admired his boldness in organizing such a grand event, highlighting his faith and determination.



The concert united the Christian community and showcased Mettle's ability to inspire through worship, leaving Mercy joyful and proud.