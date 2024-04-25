Ohemaa Woyeje reveals ongoing court battle with Adom fm 5 years after departure

Television of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, finds herself entangled in a legal dispute with Adom FM, five years post her departure from Multimedia.



Expressing bewilderment, Ohemaa questions the rationale behind being sued by those who no longer required her services.



In 2019, Ohemaa Woyeje bid farewell to Multimedia, concluding a nearly six-year tenure as host of Adom FM's mid-morning show, 'Work and Happiness'.



Citing breach of contract as the reason for her resignation, Ohemaa recalls feeling unfairly treated and compelled to depart from her role.



Alleging that her employers unilaterally reassigned her responsibilities outside her presenting duties, Ohemaa emphasized her discontent with the abrupt changes.



