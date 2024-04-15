Ohemaa Woyeje urges media talents to stay true and reject industry pressures

Entertainment of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian radio presenter and DJ Ohemaa Woyeje has issued a compelling message to her peers in the media, urging them to resist the pressures of conforming to industry standards and instead maintain their authenticity.



The host of 'Y'adwuma Nie' on Angel FM, Ohemaa Woyeje (real name Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asiamah Kusi), emphasized the detrimental impact of the creative industry's demands to adopt a lifestyle or material possessions that do not align with one's true self.



In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Ohemaa Woyeje advised fellow professionals to stay genuine and avoid living a fabricated life. She stressed, "You can be the best when you are yourself. Anything you are trying to become is your master. If you can't be anything, just be yourself."



Warning against succumbing to unrealistic standards set by certain individuals, she cautioned that yielding to such pressures could shorten one's career longevity and diminish their influence within the industry.



Reflecting on her journey, Ohemaa Woyeje expressed her ambition to leave a legacy of originality and versatility, encouraging others to focus on carving their own unique paths rather than conforming to transient trends.



"I want the name Ohemaa Woyeje to be unique so that wherever it is mentioned, even when I am no more, people will know that I own my space," she explained. "One thing I want my name to be associated with is originality."



She emphasized her commitment to remaining true to herself throughout her career, stating, "I came as me and I have maintained who I am. I never changed to suit anyone. I perform at my best. Natural and uniquely versatile."