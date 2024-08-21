Ohene enrolls Yogurt Seller in driving School as part of promotion for his new song 'Sunrise is Accra'

Music of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

UK-based Ghanaian artist Ohene in an inspiring move tied to his latest single, "Sunrise in Accra (Accra We Dey)," has enrolled Emmanuel, a local yogurt seller, in a driving school.





This gesture is part of Ohene’s weekly initiative to support street hawkers struggling to make ends meet.During a recent interview, Ohene explained that his song reflects the hardships faced by individuals like Emmanuel. By using his platform to facilitate this opportunity, Ohene hopes to elevate their businesses and improve their lives.In a prior act of kindness, Ohene had given Emmanuel GHC200 to boost his daily earnings.With this new step, Ohene aims to make a tangible difference in Emmanuel's life and inspire broader support for street vendors.Fans are encouraged to keep streaming "Sunrise in Accra (Accra We Dey)" to support this meaningful cause.