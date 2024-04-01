Okatakyie Afrifa reveals motives behind campaigning for Akufo-Addo

Television of Monday, 1 April 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has disclosed the rationale behind his vigorous campaign for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's presidency.



During the campaign period, Afrifa cited the public's call for governmental change under John Dramani Mahama's leadership as a driving force behind his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Afrifa emphasized Akufo-Addo's reputation as a disciplinarian who upheld order and accountability, further motivating his involvement in the campaign to uplift the nation's prospects.



Acknowledging his pivotal role in ushering Akufo-Addo into power, Afrifa reiterated his commitment to the cause, stating, "I campaigned for Akufo-Addo because the people were calling for change. I also thought Akufo-Addo was a disciplinarian."



Despite his initial support, Afrifa has emerged as a vocal critic of the Akufo-Addo administration, frequently denouncing what he perceives as economic mismanagement.



As Akufo-Addo's tenure approaches its conclusion in 2025, Ghana prepares for the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024, to elect new leadership.



Among Akufo-Addo's achievements, the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy stands out, expanding educational opportunities across the nation.



However, criticism of the government's economic management has mounted, contributing to the hardships faced by many Ghanaians in recent times.