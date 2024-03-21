Okraku Mantey calls for repositioning and revitalization of highlife music

Music of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, has emphasized the significance of Highlife's positioning in attracting artists to associate with the genre.



He noted that the reluctance of contemporary artists to fully embrace Highlife music is influenced by the genre's image and perception.



In an interview on Joy FM, Okraku Mantey pointed out that the brand image plays a crucial role in the showbiz industry, with younger artists often avoiding labels associated with being old-fashioned.



He cited examples like Kelvyn Boy and Kuami Eugene, who incorporate elements of Highlife without explicitly identifying as Highlife artists. Expressing concern over Kuami Eugene's wavering commitment to the genre, Okraku Mantey proposed repositioning Highlife and revitalizing its image to attract younger artists and audiences, securing its future in Ghanaian music.



He highlighted the transformation of Amakye Dede's career as an example, where strategic repositioning led to a resurgence in popularity and value within the industry. Okraku Mantey stressed the importance of strategic positioning in ensuring the relevance and longevity of Highlife in the music scene.