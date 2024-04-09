Okyeame Kwame advocates for vegan lifestyle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Okyeame Kwame, has underscored his support for animal rights by adopting a vegan lifestyle.



During a recent discussion on Adom FM's 'Work and Happiness', Okyeame Kwame emphasized the emotional depth of animals, asserting that they deserve kindness and respect.



"Animals are emotional beings. No animal wants to be killed. They desire to live and witness their generations grow," he expressed passionately.



Okyeame Kwame disclosed that his decision to embrace veganism was influenced by a conversation with his father, highlighting the ample availability of essential nutrients in plants.



He elucidated, "Animals possess minds and bodies akin to humans. If protein is sought, vegan alternatives like fruits and vegetables offer sufficient nutrients."



Moreover, he abstains from consuming eggs, asserting, "I don't even eat eggs; it's someone's child."



Despite his convictions, Okyeame Kwame refrains from imposing his beliefs on others, including his children, opting instead to foster understanding through dialogue.



"I've consumed meat for 44 years, so why impose my choices on others? I'll educate my children about this sensitivity, but ultimately, their choices are theirs to make," he remarked.