Okyeame Kwame and Annica celebrate graduation from IPSL

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Hiplife icon Okyeame Kwame and his wife Annica have reached a significant academic milestone, graduating from the Institute of Paralegal Training & Leadership Studies (IPSL) with a professional Master’s degree in Alternative Dispute Resolution.



Okyeame Kwame took to his social media platforms to share the joyous news of their dual achievement:



“We graduated together from IPLS with a professional master’s in Alternative Dispute Resolution…The course was informative and practical, and all the instructors were friendly, helpful, and respectful. We’re truly excited about the possibilities this new knowledge opens up for us,” he expressed.



The couple extended their gratitude to God, their family, friends, and fans for their unwavering support. Additionally, they commended IPSL for its professionalism and support throughout their academic journey.



Having been married for 15 years, Okyeame Kwame and Annica share two children together: Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Nsia-Apau.



