Okyeame Kwame credits Daddy Lumba for saving his career

Music of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has made a surprising revelation about his career, attributing his success to the guidance of legendary artist, Daddy Lumba.



In a recent interview with Zionfelix, Okyeame Kwame shared that Daddy Lumba's valuable advice played a crucial role in salvaging his career.



According to Okyeame Kwame, Daddy Lumba emphasized the importance of building a



strong brand as an artist, advising him to focus on his music and brand development.



This timely guidance proved instrumental in shaping Okyeame Kwame's career trajectory, enabling him to achieve remarkable success in the music industry.



Okyeame Kwame expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Daddy Lumba, acknowledging the significant impact of his mentorship.



This heartfelt revelation highlights the profound influence that experienced artists can have on their younger counterparts, underscoring the value of guidance and support in the competitive music industry.



By sharing this secret, Okyeame Kwame not only honors Daddy Lumba's contribution to his success but also inspires a new generation of artists to seek guidance from their predecessors, fostering a spirit of collaboration and growth in the Ghanaian music industry.