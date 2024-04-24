Okyeame Kwame credits early life routines for his longevity and success

Music of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Okyeame Kwame, reflecting on his enduring music career, shared insights into his early routines that paved the way for his success. Starting his musical journey about 29 years ago after high school in 1995, he credited his four-hour morning rehearsals as instrumental to his longevity in the industry.



In a recent Facebook post, the Hiplife legend recounted his dedication to live band rehearsals, exploring rap music, studying Hip-hop culture through magazines, and earnest prayers for success as a rap artist.



His efforts paid off in 1999 when he, alongside his music partner Okyeame Quophi as Akyeame (The Linguists), clinched the top award at Ghana's premier music awards show, now known as the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs). Transitioning to a solo career, Okyeame Kwame secured another win in 2009.



Despite challenges, including tough competition in the 2024 TGMA's Best Hiplife Song category for his track "Insha Allah" with King Paluta, the 48-year-old remains optimistic about victory, expressing gratitude to supporters and fans for their unwavering love and backing throughout his journey.



