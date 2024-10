Music of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

MC Portfolio, a Ghanaian entertainment commentator, declared Okyeame Kwame the greatest Ghanaian rapper of all time on Hitz FM.



He praised Okyeame Kwame's longevity, versatility, and cultural impact, highlighting his influence on Ghanaian music.



Portfolio emphasized the rapper's extensive accolades, noting his ability to remain relevant across different music genres.