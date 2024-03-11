Ola Michael predicts catastrophe if anti-LGBTQ+ bill passes

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Renowned entertainment pundit, Ola Michael, has raised concerns about the potential consequences of passing the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, stressing Ghana's obligation to uphold human rights.
In a recent discussion addressing the parliamentary approval of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Ola Michael emphasized Ghana's duty to protect fundamental human rights.
Citing biblical passages, he argued against same-sex relationships, citing examples such as Sodom and Gomorrah to support his position.
In a stark prediction, Ola Michael stated, “The world will come to an end if the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed. President Akufo-Addo must prioritize passing the bill to prevent a recurrence of what transpired in the Bible, particularly in Sodom and Gomorrah.”
The world will come to an end due to LGBTQ+ activities - Ola Michael#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/UTTKIRoo53— UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 9, 2024