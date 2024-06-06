Olivetheboy dropped out of KNUST to pursue music, the firstborn of a singing family

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Olivetheboy, formerly known as Joel Ofori Bonsu, discussed his education journey on the Ayekoo Ayekoo midmorning show.



Despite studying Metallurgical Engineering at KNUST, he didn't complete his degree, causing initial distress for his parents.



Transitioning from academics to music, he released his first EP in 2021, leading to family tensions. However, his mother, also a singer, now supports his career.



At the 2024 TGMAs, he won Best Afrobeats Song of the Year.



His early exposure to music from his parents influenced his songwriting, with his first professional songs recorded at Beats Vampire studio.



His journey reflects a shift from childhood aspirations of being a pilot or doctor to pursuing music.