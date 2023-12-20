Omanye Royal Kingdom: A journey in love, unity and compassion

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

In the heart of Ghana, friends and citizens of Omanye Royal Kingdom, led by HRM Queen Vickylextar, embarked on a transformative journey, reinforcing the essence of love, unity and compassion.



They connected deeply with local communities, sharing heartfelt moments, understanding needs and providing support where needed- visiting an orphanage, adopting a class and donating to underprivileged mothers and children.



The group delved into history at the Cape Coast Castle, discovering shared resilience as a community. Bridging religious gaps, they fostered dialogue with the National Chief Imam, emphasizing collaboration for safe and harmonious living.



Their journey epitomized the spirit of togetherness, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of all involved.



Throughout centuries, diverse cultures have harmoniously coexisted, acknowledging our shared humanity amid differences. Omanye Royal Kingdom exemplifies this unity. Their citizens foster tolerance and encourage dialogue among various cultures and beliefs. Their commitment to these ideals is unwavering, inspiring us all.



Putting action to words, friends and citizens of Omanye Royal Kingdom came to Ghana on a two-week visit to celebrate the Royal wedding of Prince Alvin and Shantel. As is second nature, they used this unique opportunity to also give back to communities in need. 100 citizens and friends arrived in Ghana between July 26th and 31st, 2023.



Without delay, the group visited the Chantan Zongo community the next morning. They were greeted warmly with vibrant displays of drumming, music, and dancing. Upon arrival, the chiefs and elders welcomed them and shared their hopes, aspirations, and challenges.



The delegation toured the community grounds, future site of a youth educational center combating unemployment and gang activity. Donations aided struggling women and children, offering hope.



The visit culminated in Omanye delegates receiving native names from elders. The collaboration, marked by openness and warmth, stood out. Muslims and Christians joined hands, exemplifying unity and benefiting the community together.



That evening marked the All-White Royal Gala, celebrating God’s faithfulness, love, unity, leadership, and empowerment. The Royal Family, Council and Executives introduced themselves, showcasing their roles and expertise, highlighting how diverse talents can serve vital causes.



HRM Queen Vickylextar presented plaques, thanking various partners for their collaboration. Hosted by the 2022 exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards winner, actor Mr. Adjetey Anang, and featuring a performance by Ghanaian gospel star Perez Musik, the Gala was a beautiful testament to unity and talent and a formal introduction of Omanye Royal Kingdom to Ghana.



On August 2nd, the group embarked on an enlightening and unforgettable city tour led by a knowledgeable guide, exploring key landmarks, including the 37 Military Hospital, The Presidential Palace, James and Usher forts, Makola Market, Black Star Square, and historic sites like Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and The National Cathedral. This immersive experience delving into Ghana's rich history left an indelible mark.



On August 4th, the group moved from Accra to Aburi where the Royal family and bridal party used the picturesque Anagkazo compound as the backdrop to a family and bridal photo-shoot.



Later that day, in partnership with Purpose Impact Africa, they visited Haven of Hope Orphanage. The Queen, observing the orphanage's lack of instruments and uniforms, made a passionate plea for help, urging citizens to unite and fulfill this pressing need. A month later, on September 4th, the promise was fulfilled. The orphanage received musical instruments like keyboards, guitars, drums, and more.



Each band member received tailored uniforms and sandals, elevating their experience. This act of kindness showcases the power of unity and compassion, inspiring us to create change in others' lives.



The spectacular traditional and classic wedding ceremonies of Prince Alvin Okang and Shantel at Aburi Gardens highlighted August 5th.



With meticulous planning, traditions were observed during the ceremonies, and the variety of Ghanaian culture was showcased. Non-Ghanaian guests were particularly enchanted, experiencing a traditional marriage for the first time.



The following day, the group visited Dodi Island on Volta Lake, and enjoyed picturesque lakeside views, capturing memories in photos. They also visited youth on the island. This outing rejuvenated them, fostering a deeper appreciation for nature's beauty.



On August 7th, the citizens visited Cape Coast Castle, a profoundly emotional experience. The visit stirred deep emotions, unearthing vital truths about African heritage. Omanye citizens confronted historical distortions, particularly those with Caribbean roots, fostering a transformative journey.



Inside the Castle, the citizens unearthed the past's hardships and Africa's resilience. This revelation dispelled hatred and division, exposing colonial manipulations.







The emotional journey reinforced shared heritage, fostering pride and unity. Citizens emerged transformed and determined to

be torchbearers, shaping a harmonious future.



After the Castle visit, they enjoyed different activities of interest in the Cape Coast city center. Most went to the Kakum National Park, some to the Koto Kuraba market, while others toured around town.



On August 11th, the group visited the ADA-FOAH (Alorkpem & Pediatorkope) Community to donate essential items to underprivileged mothers and children. The warm welcome from community residents contrasted starkly with their profound needs. Struck by the community's challenges, the group pledged to return, offering training and support to enhance the birthing experience for mothers and newborns.



While most Omanye citizens returned to their respective countries on August 12th, the journey continued. On August 28th, following the Chantan Zongo Community visit, HRM Queen Vickylextar met with the National Chief Imam. Their shared vision was clear: to create safe, harmonious environments where people from all religions and cultures can thrive. Both stressed the need for ongoing dialogue and understanding, emphasizing unity and respect. This meeting signaled a promising partnership, envisioning a future of coexistence.



On September 14th, at Chorkor Presby Primary School in Ablekuma constituency, HRM Queen Vickylextar unveiled initiatives addressing the school's needs identified in a previous visit: adopting Class 6, addressing challenges like poor infrastructure and teenage pregnancy. Additionally, the top 10 students—5 girls and 5 boys—will receive scholarships, promoting a culture of learning and resilience.



In a symbolic gesture honoring the educators, the Okang Royal Family and esteemed MP, Dr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije revealed the newly renovated headmistress' office on October 2nd. This transformation embodies progress, echoing the school's newfound positivity. These initiatives inspire the community, showcasing education's bright future and encouraging ambitious dreams.



The Omanye Royal Kingdom's journey to Ghana, marked by unity and compassion, showcased collective empathy and action in communities like Chantan Zongo and Chorkor Presby Primary School. Encounters at Cape Coast Castle revealed shared resilience, dispelling divisive historical narratives.



Their commitment to education, seen through scholarships and empowering initiatives, illuminated a path to a brighter future. Emphasizing ongoing collaboration, they fostered harmonious coexistence irrespective of religious backgrounds.



This journey is a powerful reminder: embracing empathy and unity can dissolve divisions, leaving a legacy of understanding and compassion for generations.