Music of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper, Omario CK, debuts highly awaited collaboration, 'Victim,' alongside Fancy Gadam, accompanied by a captivating music video.



Produced by Dr. Fiza, the track features both artists sharing their personal experiences with their respective partners.



Directed and shot by Joe Gameli of TMP Studio, the video enhances the storytelling element of the song, amplifying its emotional depth.



Stream below