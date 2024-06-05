One-year-old Ace-Liam officially receives his Guinness World Record certificate

Television of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: StarrFm

One-year-old Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah makes history as the youngest male painter, receiving his Guinness World Record certificate.



His artistic talent was recognized at just six months old, with his mother, an artist herself, noting his understanding of color complements.



To qualify, Ace-Liam had to exhibit his work professionally and sell it, which he did successfully at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra.



Selling nine out of ten pieces and even attracting the attention of the First Lady, Ace-Liam has sold a total of 15 paintings and is gearing up to host an auction at the age of two in July.