Only 'animals' will think I'm loosing my reputation for defending Shatta Wale - Sammy Flex

Entertainment of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Sammy Baah, known as Sammy Flex and manager of Ghana's Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale, has launched a scathing attack on industry gatekeepers who suggest he is tarnishing his reputation by defending his artist.



In a bold statement shared on social media, Sammy Flex referred to these critics as 'animals' and expressed readiness to confront them head-on.



In his social media post, Sammy Flex highlighted his frustration with industry figures who criticize Shatta Wale without offering genuine support.



He questioned why Shatta Wale faces constant scrutiny while others receive unwavering backing from these gatekeepers.



This sentiment underscores his belief that the industry is destructive and that he and the Shatta Movement are prepared to engage in confrontations to defend their position.



"I checked and they never posted," Sammy Flex wrote, referring to industry critics who attack Shatta Wale while promoting their favorite artists. He noted that when he defends Shatta Wale, these critics accuse him of losing respect or damaging his reputation. He condemned this attitude as "irritating" and emphasized his resolve to respond appropriately to posts related to the Shatta Movement.