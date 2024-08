Music of Thursday, 29 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Esther Smith shared how her soul-stirring songs are inspired by pastors' sermons, fasting, personal experiences, and conversations.



Her latest song, "Onyame Banbo (God's Protection)" was influenced by Pastor Joe Beecham, who encouraged her to return to music after a decade away.



She has now returned to Ghana for a concert tour.