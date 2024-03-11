Opambour is not worth my attention because he can never kill my child - Bernice Asare

Movies of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kumawood actress Bernice Asare recently made headlines with her firm stance regarding the controversial figure, Opambour.



In an interview, Asare asserted, "I will never give Opambour attention, he can never kill my child." She emphasized her reluctance to engage with Opambour, citing his penchant for seeking attention.



Asare expressed her belief that responding to Opambour's claims would only serve to elevate his status, something she is not willing to contribute to.



When asked about Opambour's alleged involvement in the death of her first child, Akua Nhyira, Asare remained steadfast, stating, "The controversial man of God can never kill my daughter."



As a devout Christian, Asare attributed her daughter's passing to God's will, emphasizing her acceptance of divine decisions. She expressed her faith, affirming, "It is God who gave me the child and His will be done upon whatever had happened."



Asare maintained her trust in God's plan and declined to question His actions.