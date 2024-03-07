LifeStyle of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Ajagurajah, a renowned Ghanaian spiritualist, has entered the fray regarding the Opambour-Bernice Asare saga, offering insights into the potency of curses.



Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah, has thrown his weight behind Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, famously known as Opambour, asserting that curses once pronounced by him are irrevocable.



In a widely circulated self-recorded video, Ajagurajah underscored the belief in curses, asserting that they held sway over both the young and old generations. He cited Opambour's 2020 curse on Bernice Asare, emphasizing its enduring impact in 2024 as evidence that curses possess lasting efficacy.



"God should punish those who doubt the power of curses. Witness what Opambour's curse has wrought upon that woman. His curse, cast in 2020, still holds sway four years later. I've said it before: when Opambour curses you, no reversal is possible," remarked Ajagurajah emphatically.



He dismissed contemporary skepticism about curses, reiterating the unyielding influence of Opambour's pronouncements. Ajagurajah highlighted Opambour's acknowledgment that his curse had led to the demise of Bernice Asare's child as testament to its potency.



Amidst the Opambour controversy, a woman identified as Mercy has levied allegations of misconduct against the clergyman, accusing him of molestation during her visit to his church seeking spiritual solace.



In a viral video circulating on social media platforms, Mercy recounted being coerced by Opambour to disrobe, despite her lack of undergarments, instilling fear and compliance in her.



In response to Mercy's accusations, Opambour vehemently denied any wrongdoing, attributing the claims to a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation. Mirroring his response to Bernice Asare's ordeal, Opambour invoked curses upon Mercy and any prospective suitor.



"Life, death, blessings, and wealth are in your hands, God. Whoever plots against me, may their plans backfire. I have dedicated myself to you, God. Any woman I've assisted who speaks ill of me on social media, may she remain childless. Any man who marries her, let the curse befall him," declared Opambour in a video response.