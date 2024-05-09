Opanka feels impact of dumsor despite residing in the US

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian rapper Armstrong Affum, popularly known as Opanka, has revealed that despite residing in the US, he still experiences the effects of Dumsor, Ghana's erratic power supply.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye, Opanka explained his motivation for releasing the song "Dumsor Demonstration," emphasizing his enduring connection to Ghana.



Opanka clarified, "Although I'm currently in the US for a few shows and a project, I haven't fully migrated. Ghana remains my home, and I will return to continue my work there. My family, fans, and fellow Ghanaians are still in Ghana, so their well-being concerns me deeply."



Expressing solidarity with those affected by Dumsor, Opanka emphasized his commitment to his homeland. He stated, "I cannot be indifferent to the suffering of others while I am comfortable elsewhere. True leaders prioritize the welfare of their people. Therefore, my concern extends beyond myself to the entire nation."



Highlighting the importance of empathy and responsibility, Opanka underscored his decision to address the issue of Dumsor through music. He affirmed, "My song 'Dumsor Demonstration' is not just about me; it's a reflection of my concern for the well-being of all Ghanaians. I stand with my fellow citizens in seeking solutions to this challenge."