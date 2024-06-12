You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 12Article 1949651
Oprah Winfrey is at home and ‘feeling better’ after stomach virus sends her to emergency room

Oprah Winfrey is recovering from a stomach virus that landed her in the emergency room.

Her representative confirmed she's improving after receiving IV treatment for dehydration.

Winfrey shared her experience with Gayle King, admitting she struggled to stay hydrated.

She expressed determination to recover but acknowledged feeling weak.

Winfrey highlighted the importance of handwashing as others in her household also fell ill.

The illness caused her to miss a scheduled appearance on "CBS Mornings" to announce her latest book club pick, "Familiaris" by David Wroblewski, a New York Times best-seller.

